Passing on an opportunity sign a professional hockey contract less than a year ago has paid off in a big way for Noah Cates.
The 2017 Stillwater Area High School graduate, who was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Draft later that year, never imagined the door that would eventually open after deciding to return for his senior season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Cates is one of just 15 current NCAA players chosen to play on the 25-member U.S. men’s hockey team scheduled to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The 22-year-old played for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2019, but admits playing in the Olympics was never among his primary goals.
“You kind of think about high school in Minnesota and then playing college and NHL, but with the Olympics every four years it’s not really too prominent in your mind,” Cates said.
For the opportunity to come up, it is surreal and I’m
super excited.”
The opportunity was created when the NHL announced in late December it was not sending players to the Olympics due to COVID-19.
“When the NHL found out they weren’t going, you think there’s maybe a chance,” Cates said. “John Vanbiesbrouck was GM of the World Junior Team so when I heard that (he was named general manager of U.S. men’s team) I thought I had a real shot at it. I was thinking about it a little bit, but didn’t really expect it until I got that call.”
That call was received in early January and the team was officially unveiled on Jan. 13.
“It was very surreal and obviously a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you can’t turn down,” Cates said. “There’s nothing that could have made me say no to it.”
This is the second Olympics in a row without NHL players. The U.S. Team consists of 15 current NCAA players, eight professional players from European leagues and two from the American Hockey League.
By comparison, the 2018 U.S. Team featured just four college
hockey players.
“It’s obviously a very small number of people who can call themselves Olympians or take home a medal from the Olympics,” Cates said. “It’s such a small group and a small window of opportunity that doesn’t come around
very often.”
Cates, who will wear No. 27 in the Olympics, was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Jan. 30 where the majority of the team was expected to arrive for practices. From there, the team was slated to depart for Beijing on Feb. 2, arriving in time for the opening ceremonies on Feb. 4.
The first of three preliminary games for Team USA is set for Feb. 10 against China.
“We’ll be able to go the opening ceremonies, and that will be one of the coolest experiences of it, just having all the Olympians there and walking in with your country,” Cates said.“We’ll practice with the full team for a week until our first game. It’s definitely going to be quick. We’ll do some stuff on the ice and off the ice. I’m really looking forward to getting over there and starting on with the team.”
After contributing to a national championship at UMD as a freshman in 2019, Cates has scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games this season — his second as
a captain.
As a prep, he helped lead Stillwater to just the program’s second state tournament appearance in 2016 — scoring perhaps the most memorable goal in school history as a junior to lift the Ponies to an overtime victory over Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA finals at Aldrich Arena.
He spent one full season with the Omaha Lancers in the USHL before joining his older brother Jackson Cates
at UMD.
Jackson signed with the Philadelphia Flyers and made his NHL debut a year ago.
Noah had a similar decision to make, but opted for another year of development with the Bulldogs.
“That was a very hard decision after last year and just how the year went personally and with COVID. The timing just didn’t feel right,” Cates said. “This year has been a blast, but the Olympics gives it that extra cherry on top.
“It’s hard to turn down an NHL contract like that, but it looks like the same thing could happen. It is stressful and hard making these decisions, but there’s really only good problems with it.”
He was content with the choice even before the unexpected Olympics bonus.
“It’s crazy to look on my decision last year and coming back and this pops up,” Cates said. “It’s really rewarding that this has kind of happened and to have these different opportunities at a young age.”
Cates contributed one goal and two assists while helping the U.S. Team
to a silver medal in the 2019 World Junior Championships. He’s hoping to draw on those experiences in preparation for
the Olympics.
“For sure, that was a great experience for me in Vancouver,” Cates said. “Just seeing how a tournament like that is set up and just seeing the importance of what you need to do in a short tournament like that, and coming together as a team, you have to establish your identity early. The team has to come together quick and just learning some things from World Juniors will be big for me when I get to Beijing.”
The U.S. Team finished with a 2-3-0 record in 2018, losing to the Czech Republic team 3-2 in
the quarterfinals.
Playing with NHL players in 2014, the Americans lost in the bronze medal game to place fourth.
The U.S. Team has captured medals just twice since the “miracle” gold in 1980, claiming silver in 2002 and again in 2010.
“It’s hard to kind of put any expectations,” Cates said. “Obviously we’re a bunch of college kids, but we’re hungry.
If you look at 2018, some of the better players were college kids and we’re looking forward to showing how good the college game is. Without the NHL not going there’s not too many high-end guys, but there’s a lot of great leagues over in Europe and the (Kontinental Hockey League) and we also have some guys playing in those leagues.
“I think it’s a really deep pool of talent with these European teams and guys that haven’t made it to the NHL, but have good leagues in their respective countries.”
Regardless of how things play out in Beijing, Cates got there with tremendous support.
“I just love the game and I’ve been very blessed with great family and friends who have given me great opportunities with great coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way and pushed me,” Cates said. “The state tournaments and Omaha and here in Duluth has been awesome.
“I just want to be part of successful teams and I think I learned a lot of that playing with my brother and my best friends. I look forward to doing that with Team USA here in the Olympics.”
