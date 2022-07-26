Thousands of people filled downtown Stillwater last weekend for Lumberjack Days, the first time the festival had run after a two-year absence due to COVID. Getting specific numbers is difficult, according to organizers, but Paul Creager, a member of The Locals, the group who has organized the festival since 2014, estimated the attendance over the three days of the festival at somewhere between 25,000 and 35,000.

The idea that organizers had for the event was that there would be something there for everyone to enjoy. And, indeed, there seemed to be a little something for everyone.

