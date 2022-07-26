Thousands of people filled downtown Stillwater last weekend for Lumberjack Days, the first time the festival had run after a two-year absence due to COVID. Getting specific numbers is difficult, according to organizers, but Paul Creager, a member of The Locals, the group who has organized the festival since 2014, estimated the attendance over the three days of the festival at somewhere between 25,000 and 35,000.
The idea that organizers had for the event was that there would be something there for everyone to enjoy. And, indeed, there seemed to be a little something for everyone.
The weekend was kicked off Friday afternoon with the Downhill Derby on a hay bale enclosed track on the slope where 2nd St. meets Mulberry. Racers ran heats to see who had built the fastest vehicle, and some came away with road-rash for their efforts.
Anchoring the north end of the festival grounds, near PD Pappy’s, were the Lumberjack Shows. Third generation lumberjack Jamie Fischer hosted the lumberjack shows and activities all weekend in Stillwater’s Lowell Park. Fischer is the grandson of Harold Fischer, the famous lumberjack who performed at the very first Lumberjack Days in 1934 and for many years after.
At the festival’s south end, by the entrance to the Lift Bridge, was a mini-halfpipe, a temporary skate ramp set up by the Twin Cities company 3rd Lair, where local skaters and pros, like Stillwater natives Nicole Hause and Clint Peters, skated and mingled with one another.
Central to the festival was the event stage, where from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. bands played. As in past years, the event drew on Minnesota talent, with a specific focus this year on bands like the Barley Jacks, Honeybutter and Yam Haus, who all have ties to the St. Croix valley.
For kids, there were bouncy houses, bungee jumping. There was a mini-golf course set up and, for the adults, plenty of food and beer.
Looking back on the weekend, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said, “It was awesome. It was great to see a bunch of our residents and visitors in downtown Stillwater having a good time. I was really impressed with the way it was structured this year, how it was more spread out. You could walk around, have a beer, it had a much more chill vibe.”
When asked what his favorite part was, he had difficulty naming just one. “One of my favorite moments was watching the bands Friday night, as they played there was one of the most epic sunsets, absolutely gorgeous, a really cool moment.”
“The skate ramp was one of the coolest attractions,” Kozlowski added. “It was great to see a bunch of kids enjoying the ramp and hanging out with pro-skaters. A lot of them I think had heard of Clint (Peters) and Nicole (Hause) but had never seen them in person. It was like watching someone meet Michael Jordan.”
The festival culminated with the Lumberjack Days Parade, Sunday afternoon, one of the longest parades in Minnesota, organized this year by the Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce. From the parade route could be heard over the PA the Bingo callers down by the park. This, for Creager, was one of the highlights of the event, meant to draw in members of the community who may not be as excited about a late-night rock show.
Of the event as a whole, Creager said, “It exceeded all of our expectations, and I think we achieved what we set out to achieve, which was a big, smalltown event.”
By Tuesday, when Creager spoke with The Gazette, much of the clean-up was finished. Organizers could take a breath, recover a bit, but soon they would have to get busy planning next year’s Lumberjack Days.
