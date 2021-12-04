Elissa Cottle was an original member of the Zephyr Theatre’s board of directors and she became one of the theatre’s strongest advocates. Recently, she attained the rank of the theater’s literary arts director. Cottle died on Oct. 29. She was 62.
Her first book of poetry, “The Receiving Quilt,” was published by Shipwreckt Books about a month before her death, but that allowed her time to give many private readings to students, friends and family members, her obituary stated.
The book is a collection of poems she’s written over the past couple of decades.
Her son Lucas Schumacher said that as his mother talked to people would use her poetry to relate to what they were saying. She wrote poems depicting the beauty of places in Minnesota.
“There were a lot of times (when she would talk) about her memories with someone, and then saying ‘oh hey I wrote a poem about that,’ and then she would read the poem,” he said. “I think the book really represents a lot of things that were important to her: There was a lot about us; there was a lot about the importance of taking care of children.”
Cottle also hosted literary readings downtown, Cottle’s other son Jesse LaVercombe said she brought those readings to the St. Croix Valley.
“That really wasn’t happening in Stillwater before my mom came there,” LaVercombe said.
LaVercombe said his mother was “very enthusiastic, she was very kind of bold, she was pretty quirky. Really went for things that she wanted, and was pretty unabashedly enthusiastic about her passions.
The traits of being bold and quirky didn’t always work well with Minnesota Nice culture, LaVercombe noted, and her behavior could “throw people off occasionally,” such as when she would invite herself to things.
“She didn’t follow every social rule; she wasn’t very cautious,” LaVercombe said.
Schumacher recalled a story illustrating her mother’s bold quirkiness: When actor Jason Segal visited Minnesota to promote his movie “The End of the Tour” in 2015, Segal hosted a question and answer session.
And during the Q and A session, Cottle didn’t hesitate to ask him for a favor.
“She stood up at the mic and she asked Jason Segal … ‘hey, we just started this local theater in Stillwater is there any way I can get in contact with your manager maybe you do a show up here?’”
“That is not the kind of thing you ask a famous actor during a Q and A session,’’ Schumacher said, “But also she was determined to get this guy to come and promote the theatre. I mean she was pretty bold to ask that.”
Segal didn’t come to perform at the theatre, but Zephyr Theatre executive director Calyssa Hall said that it’s possible he could come fulfil Cottle’s request posthumously.
While speaking to The Gazette, Hall echoed Cottle’s son’s sentiment that she was “bold” and “quirky,” but phrased it with a bit more of a positive spin.
“She was stubborn in the best of ways, and she got stuff done,” Cottle said. “Anything Zephyr related she was all about she talked to everybody about it.”
That tenacity really showed when she started as an original board member of the Zephyr Theater in 2016, helping the organization raise money to eventually purchase the former Stillwater train depot in the summer of 2018.
‘Love of literary arts’
In 2011, Cottle started a literary series called “When Writing Meets Art” in 2011 where authors would read their works of poetry, memoir and fiction. The series moved into regular features at The Zephyr after it opened.
“She obviously had a love of literary arts,” Hall said.
Hall noted that one of Cottle’s dreams was to see her book housed in a library.
So the Zephyr plans on making that happen by creating the Elissa Cottle library, and it will contain a collection of art-related books. Many people who attended Cottle’s memorial service on Nov. 12 held at the Zephyr Theatre offered monetary donations to establish that bibliotheca.
Beyond being part of the Zephyr’s board, Cottle served as its literary arts coordinator. Cottle asked Hall after having that title for two months that “‘wouldn’t it be better if I was the literary arts director?’” Hall recalled.
Hall agreed, and the Zephyr’s Executive Director ordered Cottle ordered a nameplate stating “Elissa Cottle, literary arts director.”
Cottle never received that nameplate, but when Hall sent flowers in the hospital, Hall addressed her sympathy letter to “our dear literary arts director.”
The literary arts director was planning on expanding its literary offerings beyond including plans to create a show similar to The Moth Radio Hour.
“We really were planning to grow it and have a whole literary department,” Hall said.
Another story highlighting Cottle’s resolve was during a stage reading of Rip Van Winkle scheduled outside in the Zephyr’s parking lot, it started raining and everyone ran inside — well that is except for one person.
“It was a huge downpour, and she’s just sitting there with an umbrella in her hand that showed she was determined to have this happen,” Hall said.
Hall remembers Cottle fondly for her tenacity — or as her son put it — her bold quirky style.
“We’re going to miss her a lot,” Hall said. “Honestly, we were looking forward to the next round of programming she had planned. She was our number one fan, always.”
The receiving quilt is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Receiving-Quilt-Elissa-Ann-Cottle/dp/1737668505.
A quick note by the editor
From Managing Editor Matt DeBow who wrote this story:
Cottle curated our quarterly literary page, “Valley Muses.” Before coordinating that section of the newspaper, Cottle wrote a few columns for The Gazette.
She approached former Gazette Editor Jonathan Young in the spring of 2015 about creating the arts page, and it has run four times a year in the Gazette since. This last Fall, Cottle told the Gazette she would have to take an indefinite leave from running the page for health-related issues.
When I (Matt DeBow) took over in 2020, I came in having to figure out how to design Valley Muses, and place it on our newspaper pages. The page was a little tricky to design, as fiction and poetry are not written or designed with a newspaper format in mind. However, it provided a nice space for local authors to showcase their work, and gave the page a breath of fresh air from the other more newsy content that we run on a weekly basis.
After writing this piece, I see that not fiction not working perfectly well in a newspaper format is a hurdle that would certainly not stop Elissa Cottle.
