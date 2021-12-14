Two winners were announced for the Realtor Give Back Challenge hosted by the United Way of Washington County East.
Through a series of points collected, Richard McDonough from RM Realty and Karen Stang from Carriage Realty earned the name Realtor Champion 2021, according to a press release from the east county United Way.
“There is no better way to create change and make a difference in your local community than to get involved,” Stang said in a press release from the east county United Way. “There are many ways to ‘give Back’ and the United Way can help find what works for you!”
This was the first year the east county United Way hosted the Realtor Challenge and plans are already in progress for next year’s competition. In September a list of opportunities to collect points is announced and realtors from Washington County are encouraged to earn as many as possible. The individuals that collect the most points by end of October win and were named realtor champion of the year.
“Now more than ever organizations like the United Way of Washington County East are needed and making a difference in so many people’s lives. If I can help by being part of this competition, I am all in. That fact that I was a Co-winner makes being involved that much more fun.” Richard McDonough stated.
The United Way of Washington County East raises funds to support local agencies and community needs.
For more information about the Washington County East United Way, email Kelly Stenerson at Kelly.Stenerson@uwwce.org or Lois Raboin Conn at lois@uwwce.org
