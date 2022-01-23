Washington County Parks will feature opportunities for story strolls in two county parks, one set for Feb. 5 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N., and the other as part of a permanent stroll at Big Marine Park Reserve, 7495 Manning Trail N., Marine on St. Croix.
Story Strolls are free with a parks vehicle permit and are self-guided.
A permanent story stroll is installed at Big Marine Park Reserve because of a partnership with Washington County Library, according to a press release from the county.
Take a walk while reading “Cozy” by Jan Brett on the Story Adventure Trail during park hours. This story stroll follows a walking path that loops by the playground and picnic shelter An installation will be made Jan. 31 in honor of Black History Month, featuring “Black Is a Rainbow Color” by author Angela Joy and illustrator Ekura Holmes.
The Story Adventure Trail is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Another story stroll will be up 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, starting at the Eagle Point Trailhead. It will feature the story “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats. Hot cocoa and pre-packaged s’more kits will be available following this family friendly stroll. A limited number of snowshoes will be available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes or sleds.
The Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at The Big Marine Park Reserve is at See locations and more information on the Washington County website www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.