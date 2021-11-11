A 19-year-old Lake Elmo man who allegedly tried to pass fraudulent prescriptions through Kemper Drug’s electronic system was arrested in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said Gacke said the man was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance, procure/possess/control by fraud or deceit. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to Gacke.
Police had been contacted at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 2, when a Kemper Drug employee reported the matter. The prescribing doctor had been contacted and stated that the prescriptions were fraudulent. When the suspect came into the store at 323 Jackson Ave. in Elk River to pick up the prescription, he was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
