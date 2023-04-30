flower
Photo by Angie Hong

In the early spring, the prairie is a barren field, brown and unimpressive. Three-quarters of its biomass is hidden beneath the ground in an intricate network of fibrous roots, fungal mycorrhizae, ant empires, and sleeping skinks. In May, the first green shoots emerge above ground. By August, the prairie is a sea of flowers and grasses, standing nearly five feet tall and buzzing with birds, bees, and wildlife. At first it creeps, then it leaps.

Prairies once covered one-third of North America and one-third of the land that is now called Minnesota. Rivaling the African savanna, this sea of grass stretched from Saskatchewan to Texas and was home to deer, elk, antelope, prairie dogs, and an estimated 30-60 million bison. For 12,000 years, humans have been part of the prairie as well. Though only 1-4% of the original native prairie remains today, helping hands are spreading seeds and pulling weeds. Piece by piece, the prairie is rising.

