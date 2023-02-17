The Youth United Way group is seeking pottery and pottery bowls for their annual Empty Bowls event, set for March 16 at Stillwater Area High School.
Youth United Way is a group of 8th- to 12th-grade students who work together to raise money for different youth and hunger programs in our community.
Empty Bowls is the group’s largest, most substantial fundraiser during the year. The group works for months to find local artists and restaurants to donate pottery bowls, soup, and bread. The soup and bread serve as a simple meal to enjoy at the event, and the pottery bowls go home with the guests as a continual reminder of the empty bowls in our community. It helps to remind guests that hunger exists everywhere, even in the Stillwater area community.
Anyone who has good pottery to donate to this cause can contact Lois Conn at 651-439-3838 or lois@uwwce.org, or drop it off at the United Way office, 1825 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser will run from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Tickets cost $20 for the soup and pottery bowl or $10 for soup only. Students and children cost $5.
The United Way of Washington County-East is working to meet needs and improve lives throughout the greater Stillwater area. UWWCE’s mission is to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life. Locally governed, funded and focused, UWWCE serves those in need through the generous support of hundreds of donors and volunteers.
