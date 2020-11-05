For nearly a fourth of her lifetime, Andersen Corporation employee Anna Bosak has volunteered to serve as an election poll worker in Minnesota. And she’s only 30.
“Working at a polling place is a really fulfilling way to spend Election Day,” Bosak said, who works as Andersen’s community relations manager. “You have the chance to help your neighbors cast their votes, and you learn a lot about the election and vote-counting process.”
Bosak’s passion for democracy led her to join in Andersen’s “get out the vote” campaign in 2020. The company is participating in Time to Vote, a non-partisan movement of employers stepping up to do their part to increase voter participation, according to a press release from the Anderson Corporation located in Bayport. Andersen is a proud supporter of Business for America’s Operation Vote Safe, through which the company is donating personal protective equipment to volunteers who will be working the polls on Election Day.
Earlier this spring, Andersen’s Research, Development and Innovation team launched a project to design, develop and manufacture critical PPE, including face shields to support efforts to fight the coronavirus in our communities.
In preparation for the upcoming election, Andersen has donated more than 35,000 of these face shields to states across the country, including 8,900 face shields for use in Minnesota, and more than 27,000 for use in Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico, the release states.
“This donation is just one way that Andersen is contributing to a successful 2020 election,” Bosak said. “Employees are encouraged to participate in the democratic process by making a plan to get involved and making their voice heard.”
Poll Worker Shortage Every year, more than 600,000 poll workers are needed at 200,000-plus polling locations across America.
Poll workers were critical to making Election Day possible.
America was facing a shortage of these critical poll workers for the 2020 election, the release sates.
In previous years, 70% of local jurisdictions found it difficult to recruit enough workers. With the coronavirus pandemic, the problem was expected to be more severe — in the past, more than two-thirds of poll workers were over age 60, meaning that many could stay home this year because of elevated coronavirus risk.
Through Andersen’s get out the vote campaign, Bosak has shared her positive experiences as a poll worker with others.
The result: Andersen employees across the company have registered to be poll workers in their communities this year — many for the first time.
