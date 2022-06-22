Minnesota’s newly drawn districts have attracted plenty of political hopefuls who filed to run for office last month. Many of those races are now headed to primaries. Ready or not, the 2022 Midterm elections are underway.
Here is a look at which races are going to have primaries and who is running.
The race to be the US Representative in Congress for the newly drawn District 4 attracted a lot of candidates and will see primaries on both sides. On the Republican side are Gene Rechtzigel, Jerry Silver, and party-endorsed May Lor Xiong.
Three DFLers will be competing to represent their party in the November elections: Amane Badhasso, Fasil Moghul and Representative Betty McCollum who holds the seat for the current Fourth District.
In the race to be Representative for Minnesota’s Eighth District there are two candidates vying for their party’s nod on either side of the aisle.
Pete Stauber, who represents the current Eighth District, and Harry Robb Welty are running on the Republican side. The two DFL hopefuls are John Munter and Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota State House and who has received her party’s endorsement.
There will be primaries in the state senate races for both districts that claim sections of Washington County, with one primary race for each seat, though each race will see a different political part represented in the primaries.
In State Senate District 33 the DFL hopefuls Brian Baber (Scandia) and DFL-endorsed Nancy McLean (Stillwater) will face off.
Republican Karin Housley (Stillwater), who is currently the state senator representing Senate District 39, was the only Republican candidate to file so she will move on to the November election.
Two Republicans, Tom Dippel (Cottage Grove) and Tony Jurgens (Cottage Grove), will compete in the primary for State Senator for District 41.
Jurgens currently represents District 54B in the Minnesota State House; Dippel won the Republican endorsement this spring. The winner will face DFL candidate Judy Seeberger (Afton) in the Minnesota general election.
In the four State Representative Districts that cover our region, only one, District 33B will see a primary election, and only for the Republican side, with Mark Bishofsky (Stillwater) and Tina Riehle (Stillwater) both looking to challenge Josiah Hill (DFL, Stillwater) in November.
Bishofsky won the party’s endorsement and Riehle is currently a member of the Stillwater Area School District Board.
The primary election for the 2022 midterms and general election will be Tuesday, August 9. Early voting, whether in-person or by mail, begins June 24.
