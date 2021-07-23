After an altercation with police on July 6, police detained a 36-year-old man after they hit him with a bean bag round.
Police responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. July 6 from a woman in the 2700 block of Saddle Court who reported that she was concerned for her son, whom she stated had been acting strangely, talking about committing suicide by cop and claiming he had a warrant for his arrest.
The woman also reported that she believed her son had a firearm and had threatened his girlfriend with it.
Police contacted the girlfriend, who told police her boyfriend had made remarks about suicide and that while he did have a gun, he had never threatened her with it. The girlfriend told police that the suspect, a 36-year-old male, was on his way to the house and she believed he was under the influence of meth. Police were on site when a motorcycle and another vehicle pulled up.
Occupants made it inside the house when officers converged on the residence. Officers informed the suspect via loudspeaker that he was under arrest. The suspect came to the door yelling obscenities before retreating.
Loud noises such as a revving engine were heard in the garage, followed by a loud bang, and the suspect then returned to the door screaming at officers before police hit him with a bean bag round in the lower torso. The suspect disappeared again, re-emerging in the back yard where he was detained.
The suspect was transported to Lakeview Hospital where he received treatment for the beanbag round.
He then was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he became apologetic, he told police he was suicidal and had a drug problem but he did not have a gun and had not threatened anyone.
He is not yet facing any charges, although there are a requests out for third degree damage to property and obstruction to justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.