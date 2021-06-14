A man died during a family outing where they were swimming in the on the St. Croix River near the William Obrien State Park in Marine on June 12 afternoon.
Authorities identified the man as 46-year-old man as Chandramohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth, Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced in a June 12 news release. WCSOC received a call at 4:20 p.m. On 12 June at 4:02 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call that an adult male was missing in that area.
Washington County Sheriff's Deputies, the Washington County Fire Dive Rescue Team, and Lakeview EMS responded. The fire dive rescue team located the victim in approximately eight feet of water and brought him to the shore. Lakeview EMS attempted resuscitation but was unsuccessful.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation to determine an exact cause of death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.