A man died during a family outing where they were swimming in the on the St. Croix River near the William O'Brien State Park in Marine on June 12 afternoon.

Authorities identified the man as 46-year-old man as Chandramohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth. Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced in a June 12 news release. WCSO received a call at 4:02 p.m. June 12 that an adult male was missing in that area.  

WCSO deputies, Washington County Fire Dive Rescue Team, and Lakeview EMS responded. The fire dive rescue team located the victim in approximately eight feet of water and brought him to the shore. Lakeview EMS attempted resuscitation but was unsuccessful.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation to determine an exact cause of death.

