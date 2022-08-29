At their Wednesday, August 24 meeting, Stillwater Planning Commission considered a proposal by Landucci Homes for a 21-unit apartment complex that would go on the vacant property on the corner of Third and Myrtle Streets. It is the same site where, last year, the company proposed to put a 39-unit complex. That proposal was turned down by the city council.

The proposed 21-unit complex would require three variances, for height, front backset and rear backset. As was reported by the Pioneer Press, of particular concern going into Wednesday night’s meeting was the rear backset variance.

Load comments