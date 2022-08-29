At their Wednesday, August 24 meeting, Stillwater Planning Commission considered a proposal by Landucci Homes for a 21-unit apartment complex that would go on the vacant property on the corner of Third and Myrtle Streets. It is the same site where, last year, the company proposed to put a 39-unit complex. That proposal was turned down by the city council.
The proposed 21-unit complex would require three variances, for height, front backset and rear backset. As was reported by the Pioneer Press, of particular concern going into Wednesday night’s meeting was the rear backset variance.
The developer’s plan allowed less than 9 feet of backset for the building’s decks and less than 15 feet for the structure.
City zoning laws require 20 feet for rear backset.
After hearing from the developer, the commission voted to deny the variance and recommend to the Stillwater City Council that the project be denied a conditional use permit, on the grounds that they did not meet the requirements for practical difficulties required for the variance.
Vice Chair Susan Steinwall noted that the difficulties the developer faced were not a result of the nature of the property, but rather resulted from the developer’s design.
Landucci Homes can appeal the commission’s decision before it goes before the Council, which will likely happen sometime in September.
