Karen Keenan with 22 others completed a nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking. The training will be offered again in September for eight training sessions specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities who are Minnesota residents.

The goal is to provide thorough training in disability law and policy. Applications for the next class are due July 9.Keenan and her husband are raising a daughter with Down syndrome.

Karen Keenan is the executive director of Valley Friendship Club, a Stillwater organization that provides safe accessible social and educational programs for children and young adults with disabilities in Washington County, according to a press release from the public relations firm The Wallace Group. Keenan took the Partners course to better understand disability services and issues in the state.

Her goal is to continue to advocate for people with disabilities to give her daughter the best future possible.

The May session on options for secondary education and customized employment, helped her envision new possibilities for daughter. Keenan recommends this program to other parents.

There is no cost for this

nationally recognized leadership training. Starting in September and ending in May, eight sessions are presented over a period of nine months.

“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities, said in the release “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”

The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.

This planned leadership training brings in national and state experts and uses group participation to emphasized learning. During its 35-years, more than 1,100 Minnesotans have become leaders in their own communities, many have described it as “life changing.” Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.

Training includes the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for, and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.

Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend.

Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.