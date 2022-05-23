Photo contest

Washington County is hosting a photo contest where the winner’s shot could be used on the county’s annual 2023/2024 parks pass.

This year, Washington County will be highlighting Square Lake Park, according to a press release from the county. The county is looking for winter timed photos.

To submit photos of Square Lake Park, email ParksPhotos@co.washington.mn.us.

Include your first and last name, phone number, email, and a short description. The winner will be notified directly in early November.

• Photos must be taken in Square Lake Park.

• Each person may submit no more than three photos.

• No photo submissions via Google Docs will be accepted.

• Photos of all seasons are allowed, winter is encouraged.

• Images must be high quality resolution and must be .jpg image files.

• The deadline for submission is Monday, Oct. 3.

For more information, visit www.co.washington.mn.us and search “photo contest.”

