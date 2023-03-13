Biomarker testing opens the door to precision medicine, which can increase survivorship and quality of life for cancer patients. Precision medicine is revolutionizing cancer care, and people need access to it. That is why I recently traveled as a volunteer of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to Saint Paul to ask our elected officials to support legislation that would improve access to biomarker testing.
Biomarker testing helps connect patients to the right treatment at the right time. Progress in improving cancer outcomes increasingly involves the use of precision medicine, which uses information about a person’s own genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose or treat diseases like cancer. I wish my father would have had access to biomarker testing when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. It might have allowed us to have more time with him.
Unfortunately, insurance won’t always cover the biomarker testing cancer patients need to determine the best treatment for their diagnosis. I let Rep. Joshua Hill know that I want him to support a bill that would expand access to this type of testing so that more of our family, friends and neighbors could benefit from personalized medicine and targeted treatments.
Lois Conn works for United Way in Stillwater and is a lead advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
