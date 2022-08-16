If we want to educate and prepare our children as well as possible for their future, then it is vital that we choose school board candidates that have all our kids’ futures as their top priority. Here in Stillwater, we have five school board members to select. (Four full term candidates of four years, and one to fill a two year vacancy). It will be crucial for us voters to scrutinize these candidates to make sure they have all district students’ best interest in mind.
Election season is gearing up and fliers are already filling our mailboxes. On one of these fliers a MN House candidate promised to “fight for parental rights” and exclaims “No CRT!” This is both dangerous and false. The danger is that some vocal parents will push their own beliefs and values on public educators, hindering their ability to teach all students fairly.
It is also false to stir up fear of teaching CRT. According to Education Minnesota, Critical Race Theory is not part of any public education curriculum K-12. In fact, by accurate definition Critical Race Theory is an approach taught in law school that shows biases and discrimination imbedded in the law. The term is wrongfully being used by extreme candidates to scare parents into thinking their children are being forced to feel bad about history, or made uncomfortable by learning about discrimination and racism.
Spreading this false fear and division is not good for any of our students for whom all parents wish will grow into critical thinking adults who can address our societal problems with knowledge and compassion. That is why it is so important for all of us adults to actively scrutinize school board candidates to make sure they have all of our kids backs and will support an inclusive curriculum delivered by well-trained educators. School board candidates will be announcing their intentions to run the first weeks in August. Pay attention! Our students are counting on us!
