To the editor:

If we want to educate and prepare our children as well as possible for their future, then it is vital that we choose school board candidates that have all our kids’ futures as their top priority. Here in Stillwater, we have five school board members to select. (Four full term candidates of four years, and one to fill a two year vacancy). It will be crucial for us voters to scrutinize these candidates to make sure they have all district students’ best interest in mind.

Load comments