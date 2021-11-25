Tim Safe of Pathfinder Insurance uses his referral program to give back and his donation is matched by a team of five other small business owners in the valley. On Oct. 20, that program donated $1,800 to Valley Friendship Club. VFC was designed to create places and events oriented to the social needs of children and young adults who are often marginalized in traditional settings.
