The Partnership Plan’s second annual virtual fundraiser, Pony Up for Kids, included an online auction of 23 items and two days of giving on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. All auction items had a direct relationship to the Stillwater Area Public Schools district.
The Partnership Plan moved created the annual fundraiser as a way to raise money virtually during COVID, and it returned the online auction this year.
There were several custom items sold, designed and built by Stillwater High School Pathways program students.
Donations and gifts were solicited via a competition between 26 peer-to-peer fundraising pages, and donation matches from 10 local businesses, according to a press release from the Partnership Plan. Since 1989, the Partnership Plan has provided innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to every classroom in the district. Recent projects include teacher grants for all 37 new teachers to District 834 this past fall; Books for reading recovery during COVID; a multi-year mental health initiative and the Pathways program.
“This fall’s semester has brought with it many challenges. Our district staff, students, and parents have all dived into another school year with the threat of the Delta variant ready to disrupt the ‘normal’ school day,”, Executive Director Rick Robbins said. “COVID-19 has changed many things in people’s day-to-day lives, but it hasn’t been able to slow the determination of The Partnership Plan, its volunteers, and our supporters as the success of this fundraising campaign clearly reflects. On behalf of our Board of Directors, The Partnership Plan wants to thank everyone who supports our mission and Stillwater Area Public Schools.”
For more information, Visit www.partnershipplan.org.
About Partnership Plan
The Partnership Plan was established in 1989 and is the educational fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools. It is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission: The Partnership Plan connects the community and its resources to Stillwater Area Public Schools to support exceptional learning experiences for students.
