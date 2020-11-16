On Nov. 16, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will issue a new five-year MS4 General Permit to guide stormwater management in nearly 300 communities around the state. It’s one of those boring government programs that never quite makes headline news, but quietly benefits millions of Minnesotans who enjoy fishing, swimming, boating and drinking clean water.
To understand the significance of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit program, it helps to take a step back in time to the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s when the Mississippi River in Minneapolis-St. Paul was nearly void of life and the Cuyahoga in Cleveland caught fire more than a dozen times.
The Clean Water Act of 1972 established a structure for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state agencies to regulate water pollution and set water quality standards for rivers, lakes and streams around the country.
The first step was to address industrial pollution from factories and pipes. Soon, however, it became obvious that industrial regulation alone wouldn’t be enough to ensure clean water in urban areas.
In developed communities, storm sewers drain rain and melting snow off of roads and into stormwater pipes to prevent flooding. If built before the late 1970’s, these stormwater pipes usually carry runoff directly to nearby wetlands, lakes, streams and rivers without treatment.
As a result, pesticides, fertilizers, oils, metals, bacteria, salt, sediment, litter and other debris from parking lots, roads, and yards flow into and pollute
our water.
The U.S. EPA created the MS4 Program in 1990 to address the growing threat of stormwater pollution. In Minnesota, the program is administered by the MPCA and applies to roughly 300 cities, townships, counties, watershed districts, and large campuses such as universities, hospitals and prison complexes that operate their own private roads and stormwater drainage systems. This includes more than 20 permit holders in Washington County.
MS4 permittees are required to develop stormwater pollution prevention programs, educate the public about stormwater pollution, and engage citizens in solving local water pollution problems.
The six categories of required action, known as minimum control measures, include public education and outreach; public participation and involvement; illicit discharge detection and elimination; construction site stormwater runoff control; post construction stormwater management and pollution prevention and good housekeeping (in municipal operations). In addition, there are separate permit programs to regulate water pollution from industrial sites and construction sites.
The MS4 Permit Program does not address issues such as flooding or aquatic invasive species that are not related to stormwater pollution.
Likewise, it does not apply to agricultural or rural water pollution outside of permitted communities.
Though you’ve probably never heard of the MS4 Permit Program, you may be familiar with local pollution prevention efforts the permit has inspired. Storm drain stenciling, Adopt-a-Drain, community clean-up events, household hazardous waste collection days, volunteer water quality monitoring, and rain garden workshops are just some of the many local-led programs designed, in part, to reduce stormwater pollution and meet MS4 permit requirements.
The permit also addresses concerns such as winter salt storage, construction site erosion and sediment control, and runoff from new development.
To learn more about the MS4 Program, visit www.pca.state.mn.us/water/municipal-stormwater-ms4.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, a local government partnership with 25 members - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Follow her adventures on Instagram at angiehongmn. Contact her at 651-330-8220 extension 35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
