What a rapid change in temperatures. Hot, too cold, too hot.
I went out west for two weeks and it was cold – high in the 60s. Now everyone is saying their weather has turned too hot. Our weather is very similar as the jet stream that is arched up over Canada.
When I got back, the wood ducks treated me to a parade of twelve tiny ducklings. I’m not sure if they came out of our wood duck house or not. The parents were watching it closely the day before I spotted them.
It was fun to see them gather together with another group of ducklings that were hatched two weeks earlier.
Another surprise was the hatch of bugs. Living along Long Lake, I expect more bugs than houses away from the lakes.
However, there was a hatch of mayflies and sewing needles at the same time.
When I looked out the window, I saw grackles and blackbirds gathering them up by the gazillions in the grass. They would catch 10 to 15 in their mouth and then fly back to their nests.
When I looked closer, most of them appeared to be sewing needles, which are a small version of a dragonfly.
I hated to see it. The sewing needles help reduce the mosquito populations. Fortunately, the harvest only lasted two or three days, before tapering off
The red-wing blackbirds have chased most of the other birds out of my feeders. It is easy to spot them flying in from the cattails.
Three or four of them at a time will chase away all the songbirds. Talk about aggressive birds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.