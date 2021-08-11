Stillwater Area Public Schools is planning to offer a 100% online learning option for students in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced.
This option is being designed to serve children under 12 years of age who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Families will need to commit to the program for the entire first semester and space is limited.
The availability of online learning is dependent on approval of a waiver by MDE and the Independent School District 834.
Online learning will be provided for the first semester, which runs through Jan. 21, 2022. Availability of online learning for Semester 2 will be determined later this fall, depending on the status of the pandemic and other factors determined both locally and by Minnesota Department of Education.
The program will look similar to last year’s 100% online learning model. Students will be instructed by Stillwater teachers, have access to curriculum, and connect with peers and classmates in a virtual space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.