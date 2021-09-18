Matt Onken resigned from his Independent School District 834 Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors position. In a prepared statement, Onken said his resignation was effective Sept. 17.
Onken is the second board member to resign in the last couple of months. Liz Weisberg resigned in July. The board appointed Christopher Kunze to fill her seat until the November election.
A special election for the one 1-year seat will be held Nov. 2. Two candidates, Donald Hovland and Pete Kelzenberg, are running for the open seat. The winner of the special election will take office in mid-November after the election results are certified.
The board has not met since Onken announced his resignation.
More information on this story will be printed in the Sept. 24 print edition of the Stillwater Gazette.
