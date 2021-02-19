Hudson, Wisc. — Phipps Children’s Theater presents an all-new version of the classic story of “Pinocchio” opening on Saturday, Feb. 20, and playing until March 7 in the John H. Potter Theater at The Phipps Center for the arts.
This production will be performed with a socially distanced seating plan and will also be filmed by the River Channel for a future broadcast.
Pinocchio will never be a “real boy” until he goes to school—and stays out of trouble. But, there are so many temptations along the way—who wouldn’t want to ditch school and go to the carnival? In the end, Pinocchio learns about love and family—and what it means to be human.
The world’s most beloved puppet comes to life in this humorous and heartfelt adaptation of the Carlo Collodi classic, according to a press release from The Phipps. Geppetto, a lonely toymaker, longs to have a child to call his own. But he soon gets more than he bargained for when Pinocchio—a marionette carved from an enchanted log—springs to life before his eyes!
Featuring a local area cast of fourteen, director John H. Potter said “a traveling band of players perform a highly theatrical production of ‘Pinocchio,’ guaranteed to surprise and delight audiences of all ages. The actors create scenery, sound effects, and characters to tell the funny, frightening, and uplifting story of the little puppet who longs to become a real boy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.