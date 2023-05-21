From swearing in a sergeant to promoting awareness around gun violence to discussing routine calls and funding, public safety and Stillwater Police were recurring items of interest at the city council meeting on May 16.
Sergeant sworn in
At the top of the agenda, Stillwater Police Officer Justin Dowley was sworn in as Sergeant.
Dowley became an officer of Anoka County in 2016, and in 2019 he transferred to the Stillwater Police Department. In March of 2023, Dowley made headlines with his involvement in the shooting that occurred at Curve Crest Villas in Stillwater. Namely, he was identified by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as one of the two officers to fire their weapons at the shooter, who ultimately died of multiple gunshot wounds.
“He’s just done amazing things,” Police Chief Brian Mueller said. “This is an individual in our department who steps up when things need to get done and get taken care of. We’ve had a couple incidents that he’s been right there, right on the forefront, taking care of business. So, we’re super fortunate to have him in this role.”
Dowley’s wife and four children were in attendance to watch him take his oath of duty, and his two daughters worked together to pin his new badge to his uniform.
“I think it’s a great example,” Mueller said, “of the fact that we have our men and women that work here in the department and out in the community doing amazing things. And you know what? When they’re done, and they take off the badge and they take off the vest, they go home and they’re Dad, and they’re Mom, and they’re brother and sister, and son and daughter.”
Gun Violence Awareness Day
Later in the meeting, Mayor Ted Kozlowski read a proclamation declaring June 2, 2023, the first Friday in June, as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
“I’ve done this a few years now,” Kozlowski explained. “It’s more or less about making sure we’re keeping our firearms safe, and it’s just a good time to recognize gun safety and the reality of gun violence in our country.”
“Cities across the nation, including the City of Stillwater, are working to end the senseless violence with evidence-based solutions,” Kozlowski read from the proclamation.
“Protecting public safety in the communities they serve is mayors’ highest responsibility; and support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories.”
“I want to read that second part again,” Kozlowski stated. “Support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories.”
“Mayors and law enforcement officers – in partnership with local violence intervention activists and resources – know their communities best, are the most familiar with local criminal activity and how to address it, and are best positioned to understand how to keep their citizens safe,” Kozlowski continued.
“In January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was tragically shot and killed at the age of 15; and on June 2, 2023, to recognize her 26th birthday (she was born June 2, 1997),” Kozlowski stated, “people across the United States will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wear orange in tribute to Hadiya and other victims of gun violence and the loved ones of those victims.”
“The idea was inspired by a group of Hadiya’s friends, who asked their classmates to commemorate her life by wearing orange; they chose this color because hunters wear orange to announce themselves to other hunters when out in the woods, and orange is a color that symbolizes the value of human life,” the proclamation states.
“Anyone can join this campaign by pledging and wearing orange on June 2, the first Friday in June in 2023, to raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors,” Kozlowski continued.
“We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the hands of people who should not have access to them, and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our families and communities safe.”
Kozlowski added, “There is an event downtown at the Gazebo on June 2.”
Law Enforcement Memorial Day
Police Chief Brian Mueller discussed Law Enforcement Memorial Day, which was May 15, during which they honored St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was recently shot and killed during a traffic stop.
“The call that that deputy went on is a call that we handle several times a week,” Mueller explained. “It is not a crazy call that you might see in a movie or something where we would anticipate something like that happening. So, internally we’re just having some discussions on how we might address our internal operations in how we handle things to sort of mitigate some of the risks that are becoming more and more prevalent in our profession.”
Funding
Mueller went on to discuss a public safety omnibus legislative bill that may include some funding for law enforcement, which the department is hopeful for and which is set to move through the House and Senate in the next week or so.
They are also working with Washington County on preliminary damage assessments from the flooding to determine potential reimbursements from the state.
Annual report
At the end of staff reports, the city administrator, Joe Kohlmann, presented the 2022 Annual Report.
The report showed that there were over 16,000 calls for service last year, which was an 11% decrease from 2021.
Statistics in the Annual Report also showed that in 2020, gun permits skyrocketed to 299 permits issued. In 2021, the number was lowered to 162, and in 2022 it went down to 138.
A Medal of Valor Award, two Distinguished Service Awards, and a Letter of Commendation were awarded to Stillwater officers in 2022.
Kohlmann also stated, “They were able to implement the body cameras earlier in 2022.”
One challenge identified in the report was mental health and substance use call responses. “These types of calls for service are complicated and resource-intensive,” the report reads. “Collaboration with Washington County to begin in 2023, with one FTE [Full-Time Equivalent] assigned as a Mental Health Detective.”
