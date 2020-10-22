Stillwater

At a house on the corner of Fourth and Marsh Streets in Stillwater, the house is decked out in spooky Halloween decorations. This year on Oct. 20 the house’s many decorations were buried in snow from a rare early October snow storm.  

 Stuart Groskreutz

The snowfall measurement from the Oct. 20 storm at the National Weather Service Coop station in Stillwater was 5.7 inches, according the National Weather Service Twin Cities. The measurement was a 24-hour snowfall total taken at 7 a.m. on Oct. 21.

The 5.7 inches that fell shatters Stillwater's previous Oct. 20 one-day snowfall record, measured on the morning of Oct. 21, was 1.5 inches set in 1916.

Records from the Stillwater station are available at https://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=mpx.

