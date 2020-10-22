The snowfall measurement from the Oct. 20 storm at the National Weather Service Coop station in Stillwater was 5.7 inches, according the National Weather Service Twin Cities. The measurement was a 24-hour snowfall total taken at 7 a.m. on Oct. 21.
The 5.7 inches that fell shatters Stillwater's previous Oct. 20 one-day snowfall record, measured on the morning of Oct. 21, was 1.5 inches set in 1916.
Records from the Stillwater station are available at https://w2.weather.gov/climate/xmacis.php?wfo=mpx.
