Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.