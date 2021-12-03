The coal-fired Allen S. King energy plant, owned and operated by Xcel energy, will close in 2028. The plant generates a large portion of Oak Park Heights’ tax revenue.
During a bonding bill committee tour on Nov. 18 at Oak Park Heights City Hall, committee members from the state legislature heard plans about how the city plans to redevelop the site, and requested $5.1 million for the first phase of that project.
The plant provides about 34% of the city’s property tax base, Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber said.
“It will be a tremendous hit to the city when it finally closes,” McComber said.
The plant is a 500 megawatt coal-fired plant.
Xcel Energy plans to demolish the plant shortly after its closure, and Xcel will cover the cost of the plant’s removal, which will be funded as part of resident’s current rate structure.
The plant lies along the St. Croix River, which makes the development under the protection of The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
“So we’ll have some interesting challenges as we go forward to the redevelopment of that site,” McComber said.
An advisory committee is working on crafting plans on what the plant will look like when it closes.
“The consensus pretty much is it should be a multi-use (development) to replace the approximately 100 jobs that will be lost when the plant closes to provide recreation along the river, job, housing, all the things we could possibly build to try to bring back that tax base,” McComber said.
McComber noted natural restoration has been offered as a suggestion, but doing so would not recoup any lost tax revenue.
As a city under the 5,000 population, Oak Park Heights does not receive any local government aid.
“Anything that gets redeveloped down there is going to fall on the burden of our taxpayers, and we’re trying to alleviate some of that,” McComber said.
While closing the plant will certainly hurt Oak Park Heights’ bottom line, McComber noted it will provide another benefit.
“Environmentally closing the plant is going to be a great thing,” McComber said.
Oak Park Heights City Engineer Lee Mann told the committee that there are about 80 acres of developable land on the property.
The city looked at either creating an industrial commercial or residential mixed use type of development.
Mann explained to the committee some of the infrastructure improvements, such as sewer and water connections, that must be made in order to develop the site, and that’s what will be used if the committee provides Oak Park Heights the funds.
Historic County Courthouse roof
During the same bonding tour stop in Oak Park Heights, Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel requested $2.5 million to restore the roof of the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater. The courthouse was built in 1870 and it is the oldest standing courthouse in the state.
To repair the roof it will cost a total of $5 million.
“For a building that is over 150 years old there’s a lot of restoration for upkeep and maintenance,” Kriesel said. “Much of the needed restoration and maintenance has been completed with the support of Washington County, the Minnesota Historical Society, local foundation grants, fundraising and donations from individuals, organizations and businesses.”
The building roof and dome need extensive repairs, as the roof currently leaks, Kriesel said.
“Which if left alone will cause significant structural damage, and ultimately require closing the building,” Kriesel said.
Highway 36 interchange
County Commissioner Fran Miron presented a project to improve Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue. It is one of the remaining stoplights on the Highway 36 corridor.
The intersection has averaged approximately 20 crashes each year over the past five years with one fatal collision.
“It’s a significant public safety concern, not only for Washington County, but for Minnesota as a whole,” Miron said.
Traffic has increased on the road significantly with the opening of the St. Croix Crossing, and traffic is now increasing at 20% each year.
The county has already received $10 million in federal funding for the project. The county estimates the project will cost between $40 and $45 million.
The project is similar to the Manning and Highway 36 interchange project currently under construction that is expected to cost about $35 million.
“This project is widely recognized by the community in its need for improvement,” Miron said. “There is no question (on that). The big question is: ‘How do we do it;’ how do we design that?”
