Community organization celebrated the annual “Night to Unite” event in Washington Square Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

The 2020 celebration was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Night to Unite” is an evening geared toward crime prevention awareness and strengthen police community partnerships, according to an event flyer from the Stillwater Police Department. Kids played games, Curio Dance studio put on a dance presentation and kids were able to try the seatbelt convincer.

The seatbelt convincer was a ride that let uses get slammed and simulate how well a seatbelt works.

June Monrore, 6, didn’t have much to say about the experience, but did nod her head when asked if it convinced her to always wear a seatbelt.

Stillwater Police, Washington County Sheriff and the Stillwater Fire Department had their emergency vehicles and equipment on display along with games and prizes. for community kids to tour.

