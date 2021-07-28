The Stillwater Police Department will be celebrating its annual “Night to Unite” event in Washington Square Park on Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
The 2020 celebration was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Night to Unite” is an evening geared toward crime prevention awareness and strengthen police community partnerships, according to an event flyer from the Stillwater Police Department.
Stillwater Police will have emergency vehicles and equipment on display along with games and prizes.
In addition to police officers, city council members, Lakeview Emergency Medical Services,
National Guard and local business. There will be surprise guests in a dunk tank. To register for a block party, visit the Stillwater Police, 216 N. Fourth St. or Fire Department, 250 Maryknoll Drive N. Stillwater, departments or register online at https://www.ci.stillwater.mn.us/city-government/departments/police.
