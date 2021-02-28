February is known as the shortest month of the year but it also has that very tasty and romantic holiday of Valentine’s Day. A day when flowers and candy are given to those you love as a symbol of affection. Back in Stillwater’s history there have been several candy makers in town, one of the most respected was that owned by Nick Starkel.
Starkel was born in Stillwater on Dec. 4, 1873, the son of Nicholas and Juliana (Klees) Starkel. He attended St. Michael’s parochial school and received a commercial education at St. John’s Business University at Collegville, Minnesota.
Nick was a newspaper carrier for the “St. Paul Daily Globe” in Stillwater but one day he met with an accident which was reported the following day in the “Stillwater Democrat” newspaper in May 1887: “Nick Starkel an old Globe news-boy, fell on the stone steps at the Central school building yesterday, and was seriously injured.”
He got his first taste of the confectionery trade with Charles Heitman, who had been selling baked goods in Stillwater since 1875. Starkel remained working with Heitman until 1898, when Nick entered the employ of J.W. Sefton Manufacturing Company of Chicago, for one year.
Starkel returned to Stillwater and formed a partnership with Heitman, which continued until February 1904 when Nick Starkel purchased his partners half of the business.
The business became known as the Chicago Bakery Co., and he soon had a large following of customers and even branched out into the candy making business. In the 1904 World’s Fair Edition of the “Stillwater Gazette” said Nick Starkel’s bread “is famous for its goodness, its whiteness, its strength, its lightness.”
In a Stillwater advertisement magazine printed around 1907, the Chicago Bakery Co., at 132-134 S. Second St., received great reviews.
The description of the company was as “one of the leading business concerns of its kind in the city. Everything about it is up-to-date and shows good management. The factory is a model of neatness; a large number of people are employed in the bakery and also in the candy factory. The bakery goods are highly recommended for their purity, and excellence.” It goes on to tell about the service as “first-class,” and that “Mr. Starkel is a man well known in the city and is listed among the leading and influential citizens of Stillwater and understands the art of catering to the wants of his customers.”
In a note in the “Stillwater Messenger” of May 7, 1910 said “Nick Starkel has one of the prettiest electric signs in the city. A fellow couldn’t hardly resist treating his best girl to ice cream when they see that sign.”
Starkel also would sponsor local baseball clubs, which took the name as the “Candy Kids,” in which most of the young boys were from the ages of 10 to 15 years old.
From 1901-1904, and again in 1913-1914, Starkel served Stillwater as alderman. The following year he was elected mayor, ending his service on Jan. 1, 1916. In August 1918, Starkel married Elizabeth Hagen and together the couple had one child, Dorothy Starkel.
By 1927, J. A. Goggin was a partner with Nick Starkel in the Starkel-Goggin Candy Company. In the Jan. 4, 1935 issue of the “Stillwater News” it was reported that Goggin had purchased Starkel’s portion of the company and renamed it the J.A. Goggin Candy Company.
Starkel was secretary of the United Commercial Travelers for more than 16 years and was a past exalted ruler of the Stillwater Elks Lodge. He also belonged to the Sons of Herman and the Modern Woodmen.
On Jan. 1, 1935, he took office as the treasurer of Washington County. He became ill shortly after taking office, and fought his illness for nearly four years. Because of his illness, both his legs had to be removed at the hips, and yet he recovered enough to get back to work each day for half a day. In August 1938, his health failed to where he could no longer get to work, and on Sept. 27, 1938, Nick Starkel died.
The sweet memories that Starkel provided over the course of several decades will never be forgotten.
