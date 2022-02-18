Husband- and wife-team Dariush and Sarah Moslemi, opened the Wild Hare restaurant in downtown Stillwater with its public opening on Feb. 8.
The eatery is a mix of a dive bar and vegan/vegetarian friendly organic café with a nostalgic 1990s theme.
Sarah has a background in yoga and is passionate about gluten-free foods, vegan and vegetarian eating, but Dariush — while he enjoys his wife’s style of food — has a soft spot for deep-fried foods.
“I love fried food — and I always have — but my wife is like ‘that’s so gross’ she was always like quinoa and all this other stuff. He said to his wife, “I bet you I can figure out how to make fried food healthy, and we did.”
At the Wild Hare for example onion rings onions are breaded and a gluten-free flour blend has 30% less calories, twice the protein and three times the fiber of other flours and fried in rice bran oil, he said.
“It’s natural more towards keto (diet),” Dariush Moslemi “So in reality these onion rings are many, many times the magnitude healthier than the onion rings at Burger King.”
Wild Hare uses organic and natural ingredients when possible, and the menu is inspired by Mediterranean and Moroccan flavors.
Husband- and wife-team wanted to open the new restaurant in early 2020, and have leased the space since before the pandemic.
“Then COVID hit, and all our businesses were restaurants and fitness so our focus went to keeping those things alive,” Dariush - said while sitting at the table in his restaurant. “So we just kept leasing this place.”
They waited for the COVID-19 situation to stabilize before deciding to open because they didn’t want to give up a downtown Stillwater location. Of course, that had its own problems with contractor availability and finding employees, and issues caused by quarantines.
“It was really tough,” Dariush Moslemi
The husband-and-wife pair own seven businesses that include yoga studios and The Velveteen.
With that many establishments Moslemi needs to take a hands-off approach after a new establishment opens.
“I develop and build, pass the vision on, and then kind of step out, and let them run themselves,” Dariush Moslemi said.
In addition to creating a more nutritious menu, Dariush also noted they minimize Wild Hare’s “carbon footprint.”
“Everything we have is used, from our equipment to the tables,” Dariush Moslemi said. “We didn’t want to go buy brand-new stuff when there’s perfectly good used stuff that we can rehabilitate.”
The wall is plastered with artwork from hit albums from the 1990s. While most of the covers are from the alternative rock scene, a CD from the quintessential 90s girl group, The Spice Girls, also adorns the wall.
“This is designed to look like when you open your CD book,” Moslemi said.
Dariush Moslemi graduated from high school in 1997.
“So the ‘90s were my formative years,” Dariush Moslemi said.
Dariush Moslemi thinks that creating more Wild Hare restaurants could work, and plans to expand elsewhere are in the works.
So far the Stillwater location has received an “extremely positive,” response since opening, Dariush said.
He heard from the community that they wanted an eatery leaning toward healthier options, but not in a heavy-handed way and the Wild Hare fits the bill.
“A lot of people go ‘Oh, an organic café, I’m not going there, but if you put it in a skin that looks like this, that’s kind of fun and ‘90s and nostalgic then it’s like ‘Oh, I’ll try that place out for sure,” Dariush said.
Since opening one of their most popular dishes is chicken wings, and for the vegan or vegetarian eater cauliflower wings also are available.
Moslemi estimated that only about 5 to 10% of eaters are truly 100% vegan with another 10% choosing to go vegetarian, and a similarly low percentage of diners must have gluten-free food.
“So the majority is not in that, but I wanted to make it all inclusive and have that people that don’t eat that way have access to food like that without even knowing the difference,” Dariush Moslemi said.
