The Stillwater Area School District will be under new leadership this month. Dr. Michael Funk, who accepted the position in April, is scheduled to begin as superintendent for the district on July 1.
Funk comes to Stillwater from Albert Lea, where he served as Superintendent for Albert Lea Area Schools beginning in 2009. During his tenure, two of the elementary school he was overseeing were recognized as Reward Schools by the Minnesota Department of Education, the district saw a marked increase in Advanced Placement testing and also implemented a long term ConnectEd 1-1 device learning program for the district.
At the special Stillwater Area School Board meeting on April 9th, when the board voted to make an offer to Funk, board members cited Funk’s leadership, his willingness to work collaboratively, his choices regarding curriculum and his involvement in the Albert Lea community as reasons he stood out as a candidate.
Board member Katie Hockert said of Funk, “I was particularly impressed with his experience navigating some unpopular decisions and being able to do that with decisiveness.”
Board member Vivian Votova said she was impressed with how Funk has made choices about curriculum that have benefitted students. “He had a vision for the school district he was in and then he implemented it.”
Votova said that his connection with his community impressed her as well. “He has the knowledge and experience of levies, building bonds and working with a population that’s getting more diverse.”
Board member Tina Riehle praised Funk’s humility and leadership. “We need leadership to take us to the next level,” Riehle said. “I like his conversations in standards and teaching history and not judging and blaming but listening to all perspectives.”
Board member Anne Porbeni said that her ideal candidate would be someone “who could actually project hope.” What she liked about Funk was that “He gives you an opportunity to see beyond what is possible.”
As Funk moves into his new position, the district’s interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt will step into her new role as principal of Brookview Elementary School in Woodbury. Lansfeldt took on the role of superintendent in July 2020 when the board signed a separation agreement with then-superintendent Denise Pontreli.
Over the last two years Lansfeldt has ushered the school through numerous challenges that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic such as changes to instruction and transportation shortages.
