Many of the new homes today are equipped with marble or granite top kitchens or bathrooms. It seems as this is something new, but one of the most important businesses in the St. Croix Valley in the late 19th century was Peter N. Peterson and his marble and granite works on North Main Street.
Peterson arrived in Stillwater and began his operations in 1880. The “Stillwater Messenger” noted, “The St. Croix marble works, under the management of P.N. Peterson, are turning out as fine work as can be seen anywhere. His process are reasonable, and his work being equal to the best he is entitled to the patronage of all who are interested in the prosperity of our city.”
One of the first large commissions that Peterson received was that of a ten-foot monument that was placed at the family lot of J.W. Wheeler in Fairview Cemetery. The newspaper noted that the monument was the work of P.N. Peterson, “our artistic marble cutter.”
On Sept. 21, 1882, Peterson married Lena Delwer. Together the couple had five children, all daughters.
His business continued to grow and in May 1884, he purchased twenty-two feet of ground on the east side of north Main Street. It was there that he constructed building for his marble and granite works. Cost of the land was $100 per foot, or $2,200 for the lot.
After more than ten years in business, Peterson’s marble & granite works was still growing. The “Stillwater Messenger” said, “If the manufacture of monuments is any criterion to the prosperity of a community, Stillwater is in a flourishing condition. P.N. Peterson of the St. Croix marble works informed a Messenger representative one day this week that his shop had been working extra hours for several weeks, and his is still several months behind on orders. He is employing eight men and would like as many more, but is unable to secure them.”
Peterson had orders for monuments for the likes of D.J. Hooley, of Stillwater, J.R. Dickinson, of Lakeland, A.J. Borene, of Woodbury; the mausoleum in Oakland cemetery in St. Paul for D.C. Shepard, a large granite archway for the Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa and was selected to erect a monument at Birch Coulee, to mark the battleground from 1862.
The marble and granite can cause injuries and Peterson himself was injured at his marble works and was “sprained while lifting marble” but was later seen carrying a cane and went right back to work. He purchased the Klepper & Foss marble works and purchased a granite quarry at Rockville in 1896.
In 1901, Peterson improved his method of carving stone. He purchased a gasoline engine to operate compressed air tools that does the work of the engraving one tenth of the time used when done by hand. In addition, although this sped up the time to meet the orders – he would have to hire more salespeople and in July 1901, he hired to of the most famous tombstone salesmen to ever sell them.
In the Stillwater Prison, just north of the marble works on Main Street – two life prisoners were being paroled. Jim and Cole Younger were hired by Peterson to do correspondence and to care for orders that come in. The Younger’s would headquarter at Peterson’s branch offices in St. Paul.
“The boys (Youngers) will be under parole,” Peterson said, “and even if they had a disposition to overstep the bounds, they would not for this reason. I know them well enough, I believe, to take them into my employ with entire confidence that they will make the best of their opportunity. I am satisfied that they will not slight their work, gamble or drink.”
Jim Younger would leave in 1902 citing health conditions and Cole Younger eventually left for his hometown in Missouri in 1903.
Peterson also left his Stillwater home at 903 W. Willard St. in 1904, moving to St. Paul where he would maintain the office there.
In July 1910, a fire started supposed from a locomotive spark on the farm implement store next to Peterson’s Granite works. The fire department came and did what they could but the brick building of the granite works collapses into Main Street. Peterson never rebuilt and left Stillwater for good.
On March 3, 1917, Peterson went to bed with no complaints but was found dead the next morning due to heart failure. His life and legacy still on display in cemeteries around the city, state and country.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the
Washington County Historical Society.
