Nev. Bob

Bob Gordon recording the audiobook version of his memoir “50 Years with the Wrong Woman” at Wild Horse Studio in Stillwater. (Photo courtesy of Gary Firstenberg.)

If you were to hear Nevada Bob Gordon’s voice, you might think you were in a room with Johnny Cash. The entrepreneur-turned-musician-turned-author has led a long and interesting life, which he recounts in his memoir, “50 Years Married to the Wrong Woman.” The audio book, which was recorded in a studio in Stillwater, was released last week, and features Gordon’s distinctive baritone.

Central to Gordon’s book is the memory of his wife Carol, the woman of the title, the love of Gordon’s life. The title is reflective of their fiery relationship, one which saw them through Gordon’s trials as a police officer in Seattle, and later building a homestead along a snake-infested stretch of river, where they lived for a while with no running water, and a baby.

