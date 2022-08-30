If you were to hear Nevada Bob Gordon’s voice, you might think you were in a room with Johnny Cash. The entrepreneur-turned-musician-turned-author has led a long and interesting life, which he recounts in his memoir, “50 Years Married to the Wrong Woman.” The audio book, which was recorded in a studio in Stillwater, was released last week, and features Gordon’s distinctive baritone.
Central to Gordon’s book is the memory of his wife Carol, the woman of the title, the love of Gordon’s life. The title is reflective of their fiery relationship, one which saw them through Gordon’s trials as a police officer in Seattle, and later building a homestead along a snake-infested stretch of river, where they lived for a while with no running water, and a baby.
Though he has spent much of his life in the American West, Gordon has family ties to Minnesota. His grandfather was in the logging business here, before he took a train out west and settled out there. Gordon grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and eventually became a police officer there. Though that did not end well.
In 1969, Gordon was fired from that job for taking bribes. It was in the newspaper, the same edition that ran a story about Gordon’s cousin, Richard Gordon, an astronaut who had just been blasted into orbit on Apollo 12.
Gordon isn’t jealous, though—he’ll tell you that his grandmother said of his cousin Richard, “He wasn’t any good on the farm”—and of his time on the police force, he is contrite, though stresses, and this is the point of his book, he does not have regrets.
Gordon and others were taking money, often to look the other way when bootleggers served beer on Sunday. He had to testify against some of his co-workers, and one later told him, “Some day when your back is turned I’m going to blow your head off.” Those words, he says, sometimes wake him up at night.
It was during that time that Gordon had one of his early brushes with the music industry, moonlighting when he was off-duty, working security for the Beatles when they were in Seattle in the early 60s. “What I recall is the kids throwing jelly beans and I thought what the hell is that about? They only played for fifteen minutes, then they had filler bands. What I later knew was that the kids knew they liked jelly beans. It was just screaming,” Gordon said.
After the concert, he remembers the venue being so mobbed by fans that they weren’t sure the band could get out. “Eventually we got them out on a greyhound bus. I remember looking at them and thinking, You’ve got it made, you’ve got the greatest life in the world. Now, looking back, as life played out, I wouldn’t trade my life with any one of those guys.”
Since then, Gordon has worked as a rancher, a hydrocarbon well analyst, a mine assayer, you name it. Music is a passion he discovered late in life, though one he dove head first into, as he has with so many of his other pursuits. Music has taken him all over the world, and he’s become friends with musicians like Charley McCoy.
“Nobody buys CDs anymore and I don’t care,” Gordon said. “A guy likes to golf, I don’t golf, I like singing and messing around.”
Chance seems to have governed a lot in Gordon’s life, and his music is no different. While in Nashville with his daughter, Gina, they went to take in a performance. She said he should ask if he could sing a song, so, as he tells it, “I went up to him and said ‘Hey, Pard, that’s my daughter sitting there, would you mind if I sing a song for her?’” Asked why the singer let him play, and he said, “Cause I could tell you were a real cowboy.” And from that one moment, he was hooked.
It’s almost chance too that brought Gordon to Minnesota, where his grandfather started his journey out west, where so many of Gordon’s own stories would unfold, to record the audio for his book. Stillwater happens to be the home of Wild Horse Studio, a recording studio that specializes in producing audio books.
With his distinctive voice, it was almost a given that Gordon would record his own narration, rather than hiring a voice actor. At Wild Horse, Gordon worked with Daryl Bolicek, and right away things seemed to click. The working relationship was fluid, according to Gordon, and they ended up finishing ahead of schedule.
Bolicek suggested that, because music is such an important part of Gordon’s story, they incorporate that in to the narration. So in the final version you can hear snippets of Gordon’s songs to start each new chapter.
And, during downtime, Stillwater had a lot to offer Gordon, who likes beer and once bought a beer for a countess in Monaco (but that’s another story). He sung the praises of Nelson’s ice cream and the Oasis, where he sang the song “Life is Like a Bad Movie” to the wait staff one evening.
Of Stillwater, he said, “I love it. It’s got a lot of character. It’s America. It’s the America I’m used to not the one we’re moving into. Your town is so, it just has a character to it, like I grew up in little towns, it’s a super town, no question about it.”
Gordon’s book, “50 Years with the Wrong Woman,” is available on Amazon and elsewhere online, and the audio version can be found at audible.com.
