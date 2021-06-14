NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a month of events centered on around themes found in this year’s book selection, “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Twin Cities author Kao Kalia Yang. The events produced by ArtReach St. Croix connect communities in the St. Croix Valley to the joy of reading a common book. Some highlights include:
‘..The Latehomecomer’ – One Woman Show
As part of the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, St. Croix Festival Theatre and ArtReach St. Croix present the Literature to Life stage presentation of The Latehomecomer by Kao Kalia Yang. The new, virtual one-woman performance by actress and traditional Flower Singer Gaosong Heu will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, and will be followed by a talkback with Heu and an LTL teaching artist. Tickets are free but registration is required at artreachstcroix.org/register.
“The Latehomecomer” is a memoir written about the Hmong people. Kao Kalia Yang wrote it as a “love letter” to her grandmother whose spirit held her family together through their oppression in Laos, their harrowing escape across the Mekong River and into a refugee camp in Thailand, their immigration to Minnesota, and their transition to a hard life in America.
Book discussions
On Wednesday, June 23, ArtReach St. Croix and the Stillwater Public Library will co-host a discussion of “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down: A Hmong Child, Her American Doctors, and the Collision of Two Cultures” a 1997 book by Anne Fadiman. Join the discussion about the struggles of a Hmong family in the early 1980s as they navigate the healthcare of their young daughter. This in-person discussion will take place at Forge & Foundry’s rooftop deck, 223 Main Street N., Stillwater at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but advance registration is requested at artreachstcroix.org/register. In case of inclement weather, the discussion will be rescheduled for June 30.
Book Hikes Encourage Family Reading
Multiple library branches in the St. Croix Valley will be offering a book hike for emerging readers and their adults as part of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix
Valley. This short, fun outdoor activity is a delightful way to participate in reading in the great outdoors. The book hike features “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson and includes prompts to help adults engage with their young readers.
Participating Libraries include: St. Croix Falls Public Library plaza on June 1-6, Friday Memorial Library along the History Trail in New Richmond on June 7-13, Bayport Public Library on the Village Green on June 14-20 and Somerset Public Library at Larry Forrest Memorial Park on June 21-25. Participating libraries are also hosting library card drives to encourage young readers.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is presented by ArtReach St. Croix in conjunction with core program partners including Valley Bookseller, Marine Mills Folk School, Twin Cities PBS , Stillwater Public Library and other library branches located between St. Croix Falls, WI, and Hastings, MN.
Go On was made possible by loans and resources from the Center for Hmong Studies, Hmong Archives, and Hmong Cultural Center as well as mannequins from the Minneapolis Airport Foundation and Guthrie Theatre.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organization through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley.
The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
