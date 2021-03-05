St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to burn numerous brush piles in the Riverway corridor from Feb. 23 to March 31 depending on weather conditions. The National Park Service is conducting these burns to remove brush piles created from invasive species removal, which is part of a larger effort to improve prairie and savanna habitat along the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.
The NPS has developed detailed plans for pile burning and the fires are carried out by trained personnel. The plans address temperature, relative humidity, wind, and other conditions under which a burn can take place, protection of adjacent properties, communications, needed manpower and equipment and safety,
The piles will be burned while surrounding vegetation is not flammable.
If conditions are not favorable on the day when burning is planned or while piles are still hot, the burn will be rescheduled or piles may be extinguished.
The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway’s Fire Management Plan is available for viewing on the park’s website: http://www.nps.gov/sacn/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm. For more information, contact the St. Croix River Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, at 715-483-2274. Updates regarding the planned brush pile burning will be posted to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway website and Facebook page.
