ST. CROIX FALLS, WISC — With summer’s arrival, people are in search of some cool relief on the water. With recent hot and dry weather means the National Park Service urges residents to plan ahead for trips to St. Croix and Namekagon rivers, and the organization offers the following tips:
Have a plan
Start a visit to the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers at home by exploring the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway website – www.nps.gov/sacn. Get ideas about where to go, what to see, what to do and what to include in planning. Flexibility and a backup plan are key, too, in case of changing weather conditions, road closures, or other unexpected situations.
River conditions are updated at least weekly on the website. Currently, many sections of the Riverway have low water levels. Low water can also make it very challenging to launch watercraft. Vehicles should not attempt to back into rocky or muddy areas off the end of paved ramps.
The Riverway website also has maps, river descriptions, mileage charts and recommendations from rangers, as well as information on businesses that provide equipment rentals, shuttles, guided trips, and scenic tours.
Ask a Ranger
Have a question? Ask a park ranger. Rangers can provide information about what activities are available. Call or stop by one of the visitor centers.
St. Croix River Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 401 North Hamilton, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Phone: 715-483-2274
Namekagon River Visitor Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday,
W5483 US Highway 63, Trego, Wisconsin. Phone: 715-635-8346.
Safety first
A visit to the riverway includes safety:
Wear life jackets. It may feel strange to wear a life jacket with low river levels or on a hot summer day. Remember, a river still has a current and an uneven streambed. Deep holes and debris may not be visible from the surface and can surprise even experienced river users.
Know your paddling ability.
Low water has different challenges than when rivers are running high.
Hydrate and protect yourself from the sun.
Jumping or diving from bridges, cliffs, or trees is always prohibited.
Leave only footprints
Carry out what you brought in, and stay on trails.
