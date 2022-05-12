The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recognized 24 wastewater treatment plants in the Twin Cities metro area for outstanding permit compliance. To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly, on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
The following facilities in the St. Croix Valley received the award
• Afton Alps Wastewater Treatment Plant in Hastings
• Carriage Station Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lake Elmo
• Fields of Saint Croix Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lake Elmo
• Tapestry Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lake Elmo
• Marine on St. Croix’s Wastewater Treatment Plant
• The Met Council – St. Croix Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant in Oak Park Heights\
• Wyldewood Acres Wastewater Treatment Plant in Scandia
• Carnelian Hills Community in May Township
“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality,” MPCA’s Assistant Commissioner for Water Policy and Agriculture Dana Vanderbosch said in the release. “It is this kind of difficult work that has enabled Minnesota to significantly reduce pollution coming from point sources like sewage treatment facilities.”
A total of 273 wastewater treatment plants across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution, or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.
A complete list of winners is available on the MPCA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Operations Award webpage.
