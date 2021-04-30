The theatre has signed a rental agreement with Staples Mill - 450 Building, the two-story corrugated-steel-clad building north of Staples Mill Antiques.
Talk about convenient.
“This space is truly within walking distance of the Zephyr’s main theatre,” Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director said. It’s large enough to rehearse a full stage production, and we will be able to keep lights, sets, and props on-site instead of moving them each night to accommodate other concerts or performances.”
The 3,000-square-foot open room on the second floor (with handicap accessibility) has high ceilings and skylights. A definite bonus for actors and other performers is the room’s great acoustics. Of course, easy access to a kitchenette and restrooms is a plus, too.
Renting this space will translate into more entertainment at The Zephyr, Hall noted.
“Having this space will allow us to create consistent evening entertainment at The Zephyr Theatre,” she said.
The extra space eliminates competition — and scheduling complications — among current performances and rehearsals for upcoming performances.
And Hall believes the new space will be a busy place.
“The rental space will be used for rehearsals for main-stage productions, off-site productions and troupes, as well as the Zephyr Young Actors Theatre participants,” Hall said. “We expect the space will be used 365 days a year for rehearsals of all types.”
Small audiences will be seated there, too, when classes present showcases and when the theatre’s improv troupe performs.
The Zephyr will continue to rent space in Brick Alley on South Main Street, where the theatre’s Studio A offers singing, acting, and dancing classes.
Trail treats
Starting May 1, the renovated train trolley car resting on tracks between the Brown’s Creek Trail and The Zephyr Theatre will be selling refreshments from 7 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Sundays. The handy rest stop, dubbed Traintrax Snacks, will offer treats including hot coffee, cold bottled water and juice, and portable snacks, including beef jerky and trail mix.
