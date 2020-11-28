Croixdale’s Monarch butterfly season is wrapping up. We have raised and released a total of 180 butterflies in 2020. We collected them as eggs, gathered and washed milkweed to feed them, cleaned their enclosures, watched them grow, and prayed over them as we released them back to Mother Nature. We followed their progress when we stopped by the bird room to watch them, and when we watched the 24-hour live camera on YouTube or channel 991.
We learned about the Monarch caterpillar and butterfly lifecycle on channel 992, reading the books in the bird room, watching documentaries on 991, and attending Monarch Time with Life Enrichment staff. We learned about the plight of the Monarch and its annual migration to Mexico, and Croixdale even participated in an international program through the University of Kansas that tracks their migration by placing tags on 25 of our released butterflies.
We learned about the importance of milkweed conservation in the fight to save the Monarchs. In January, we started dozens of milkweed plants from seed. In the spring, we hired native landscapers to transform a quarter-acre of our backyard into a sanctuary for our butterflies and pollinators of all types. In August, we applied for and received a grant for 36 milkweed plants to supplement our project. We planted our milkweed and the grant milkweed in our native pollinator garden and are watching it thrive.
We’ve had many successes and a few failures, too. We successfully raised 90% of our caterpillar eggs all the way to the butterfly stage. We can be proud of that, because nature’s success rate is only 5%. We lost some eggs that never hatched – we will never know why. A few caterpillars were diseased and simply didn’t make it. A few fell victim to T-fly infestation. We’ve learned some lessons and we always have more to learn.
Our milkweed growth wasn’t as successful as our caterpillar growth. We ended up with only 25 milkweed seedlings from the roughly 200 seeds we planted. We clearly have more to learn here, but we are not giving up! Soon we will begin collecting milkweed seeds to plant in milk jugs again this winter. Next summer, when our milkweed thrives, we hope to become an officially registered Monarch Waystation.
Resident volunteers have been a part of every step in this process and will continue to be in the future, as we look toward the 2021 season. If any part of this process sounds interesting to you, please contact Kelly at *4842. We hope you are enjoyed this project and tell your friends and families about it. Next year, we hope your families and visitors will be able to come indoors and be a part of the project, too.
Kelly Bodensteiner is the life enrichment director at Croixdale assisted living facility in Bayport.
