The concept of humans as multi-dimensional beings that share the same humanity is a topic in which artists Kathleen Kvern, Cynthia Marie, and Nina Martine Robinson explore in the show “Layers of Be-ing” Their mixed media work will be on view at the galleries at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater from Jan. 6 to Feb. 12.
“An interesting note about ‘Layers of Be-ing’ is the way each artist uses a medium where layering, deconstruction and more layering is used to tell a story about humanity,” ArtReach St. Croix Executive Director Heather Rutledge said. “And each artist’s medium plays an essential role in creating their stories.”
Kvern’s abstract encaustic paintings use the luminosity, distortion and imperfections of her medium to connect to the mysteries of humanity.
Marie uses a layering and excavation process with cold wax medium to evoke a subliminal vibrational energy in her work.
Robinson uses deconstructed clothing and sewing techniques to create unique place-based fiber works that encourage a dialogue about awareness and acceptance of neurodiversity.
‘Layers of Be-ing’ opens to the public on Thursday, Jan. 6. An artist reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. 4th Street, Stillwater, MN. The exhibition will remain on view through Saturday, February 12.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, located at 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater, are free and open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are required to wear masks and asked to practice social distancing.
