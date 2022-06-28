The Mississippi River Brass Band is headed for another goodwill tour of Europe, but not before helping celebrate Independence Day at The Zephyr Theatre.
During the free ice cream social July 4, expect to hear some stirring patriotic songs, including “The Star-Spangled Banner.” And expect the unexpected: renditions of the Beatles’ “Penny Lane,” Ray Charles’ “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “The William Tell Overture” (aka “The Lone Ranger” theme song) among others.
This brass band includes cornets and flugelhorns (pint-sized cousins of the trumpet), euphoniums and baritones (which look like scaled-down tubas), as well as trombones, tubas, and percussion. The strict instrumentation is based on the British brass band tradition, which started with coal miners and steelworkers and now has become wickedly competitive throughout Europe.
The band, named for an iconic American river, is made up of 28 musicians predominantly from the Midwest.
Their goal is mostly to fun and travel, according to Dick Miller, the band’s manager and trip planner. “We’re not competitive,” said Miller. Miller, who plays flugelhorn, and long-time buddy Gary Bird (tuba) organized the band in 2013 with a single purpose: to play in Europe.
Miller said finding the high-quality, seasoned musicians who wanted to go abroad wasn’t hard. Both he and Bird have strong connections in the musical community.
Among other gigs, Miller, a former music teacher, was the principal flugelhorn player and original member of the Lake Wobegon Brass Band. He directed the Roseville Community Band and played with North Metropolitan Brass Quintet for more than 30 years.Nailing down a performance space for the band in Europe took more work, Miller said. But in 2013, thanks to a Rotary Club connection, the group found room and a warm welcome at a big beer hall in Ingolstadt, a suburb of Munich, Germany. Miller is proud the free fundraiser had a sold-out crowd – more than 800 – and generated $5,000 for disabled children.
Soon. The group will leave for another European tour in July, heading back to Germany and the Czech Republic.
The Mississippi River Brass Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 4 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Free; donations appreciated. Cash bar open.
