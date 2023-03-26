People pictured: Angela Dreis, Marlay Smith, Jackson Veeder, Gabe Flynn, Kateri-Rose Hagan, Margaret Smith, Elizabeth Droske, Rosalyn Tressel, Margaret Johnson, Evan Buchman. (Photo provided by Margaret Smith)
For a third year, youth and chaperones from the parishes of St. Michael and St. Mary in Stillwater are headed to Clarksdale, Mississippi for the spring break mission trip.
Clarksdale, about an hour south of Memphis, Tennessee, is in the northwest corner of Mississippi.
“We are welcomed every year and the need is great,” stated Margaret Smith, founder of UXL — you excel — an organization that aims to create successful leaders. “Once the heart of the Mississippi Delta, a stop in the blues music trail and rich farm lands, this community now struggles with high unemployment and drop out rates.”
They will be helping build a house with the Fuller Center for Housing, packing food for Meals on Wheels and serving a hot meal daily at the Care Station, and doing homework and special projects with third- to sixth-graders.
“It’s a great experience,” stated Smith. “We learn new skills, and our hearts are touched by the need and gratitude of the community. We are also grateful for the support of our faith community helping to make this trip possible. Please pray for us on our journey.”
