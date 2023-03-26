Mission trip participants

People pictured: Angela Dreis, Marlay Smith, Jackson Veeder, Gabe Flynn, Kateri-Rose Hagan, Margaret Smith, Elizabeth Droske, Rosalyn Tressel, Margaret Johnson, Evan Buchman. (Photo provided by Margaret Smith)

 Photo provided by Margaret Smith

For a third year, youth and chaperones from the parishes of St. Michael and St. Mary in Stillwater are headed to Clarksdale, Mississippi for the spring break mission trip.

Clarksdale, about an hour south of Memphis, Tennessee, is in the northwest corner of Mississippi.

