MARINE ON ST. CROIX — Washington County and the Minnesota Land Trust have completed a conservation easement to protect land found on the Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station and its surrounding property.
The project provides current and future environmental benefits for residents of Washington County and the state of Minnesota, and secures a foundation for the Science Museum’s continued research, according to a press release from the Minnesota Land Trust.
Minnesota Land Trust Executive Director Kris Larson said, it “not only protects the property’s water resources and wildlife habitats, but it will also allow the Research Station to continue its critical scientific work for decades to come. We applaud the Science Museum’s vision and leadership; this is an important win-win for Minnesotans.”
Funds for the conservation easement came from Minnesota Land Trust, Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund and the Washington County Land and Water Legacy Program.
Protecting this land helps maintain clean, healthy water, the release states. It preserves drinking water for residents of Washington County and protects scenery and water recreation sites on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
The land helps maintain a vital
asset in the Science Museum of Minnesota’s research program. The Museum’s research scientists use these facilities to examine data collected from Minnesota, the United States and the rest of the world to better understand and manage ecosystem threats, from invasive species such “rock snot” (a mucky algae) in Minnesota streams to climate change.
The land surrounding the station is itself a valuable research resource, said the Museum’s Director of the Department of Water and Climate Change, Adam Heathcote.
“The natural lands included in this easement will continue to function as a field laboratory for scientific research and as a preserve for the native flora and fauna that call it home,” Heathcote said. “Although access to the St. Croix Watershed Research Station will continue to be reserved primarily for private research purposes, the wildlife habitat and water quality benefits of preserving this land will benefit all Minnesotans who enjoy the natural beauty of the St. Croix Valley and wish to see it protected for generations to come.”
