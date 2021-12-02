If you follow the meteorological calendar like me, winter arrived on Wednesday. Meteorological winter consists of the months December, January and February.
Of course, the winter solstice (calendar winter) doesn’t arrive until Dec, 21 just before 10 a.m. Many wonder if it will actually feel like winter by then, because it sure doesn’t now. Change is in the air. I am actually running into several people that are now pulling for snow (does anyone actually pull for the cold?). Soon I will be showing folks on WCCO if we will be having a white or a brown Christmas.
The loose definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Last year people were panicking. We had a few rounds of snow in October, November and early December. However, as late as the morning of Dec. 23 our yards were brown. Then it hit. 8.7 inches of snow fell that day, and we would add another tenth of an inch on Christmas Eve making a white Christmas a lock.
Perhaps we will be saved late in the game again this year.
Historically, Minneapolis has a 71% chance of a white Christmas. They haven’t kept track as long in Stillwater, but we share that same 71% chance.
We’ve had snow on the ground on four of the past five Christmas days. Only 2018 was a brown one. And who can forget 2010 when there was 19 inches of snow on the ground Christmas morning. That was the same December we were clobbered with over 17 inches on the 10th and 11th. That storm collapsed the roof of the old Metrodome.
Do you have your indoor and outdoor decorations up yet? I smile every time I see a car go by with a tree strapped to the top. And I actually chuckle aloud when I see a truck with a wreath attached to the front grill.
Festive people are fun people. And there are plenty of joyful events to keep your season bright over the next several days.
Tomorrow you can take part in the Twinkle Party as the city of Stillwater lights their big tree. This year the tree light up the night on Chestnut Street. The party gets rolling around 4 p.m., and the jolly one (not me) will make an appearance before the tree lights up at 5 p.m.
Downtown Stillwater is the place to be this holiday season. Throughout the month watch for the Victorian Carolers, the horse-drawn wagonette rides and once again, the historic lift bridge will be lit up across the St. Croix River.
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Enjoy the season, and I will talk to the snow gods to see if they can share a little snow so Santa’s sleigh will have no troubles landing on your rooftop.
