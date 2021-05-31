The “unofficial” start of summer is usually thought of as the Memorial Day weekend. Families gather for outdoor cooking, camping and boating. The reason for the holiday sometimes gets lost and the original name of the day has all but disappeared.
Memorial Day was once known as Decoration Day – a day in which the graves of the military veterans were decorated with flags and other items to honor their service to this country.
Decoration Day started just after the Civil War. It was a day devoted to honor and to decorate the graves of the fallen soldiers. The day still has the same meaning and it is still to honor those who fought to keep all of us free.
The Muller Post No. 1 of the Grand Army of the Republic produced Decoration Day celebration on May 29, 1880. The committee that year did “respectfully ask the citizens to close their respective places of business on that day from 1 o’clock to 4 o’clock p.m. and join with the Post in honoring the names of our country’s fallen heroes.”
The program in 1880 consisted of a detail of GAR members going to the cemeteries in Baytown along with a drum corps to decorate the graves and in the afternoon, the program moved to Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater. At Fairview, the band played the “dirge” then the Rev. A.A. Kiehl said a prayer.
A quartet then sang a song and the band played “America.” After the band the address was given by Captain J.P. Rea then the cross in the cemetery was decorated followed by the graves.
In 1892, there was a line march up north Main Street to Commercial avenue; Commercial to Second; Second to Chestnut; Chestnut to Third Street; Third to Pine; Pine to Fourth and then to Fairview Cemetery. At the cemetery, the program consisted of an address by J.H. Davidson and the song, “We’ll Ever Keep thy Memory Green” was song by a quartet.
Five years later the Decoration Day program took place at the Grand Opera House. That year the Rev. C.A. Cressy said a prayer; a vocal solo given by Miss Eva Thelan and the address was given by Archbishop John Ireland.
In 1907, the Memorial Day program was probably one of the most elaborate in the cities history. More than 10,000 people were on the courthouse grounds at Pine Street. There were 273 young schoolgirls that created a “living flag” and a parade that ended at the courthouse that was 15 blocks long. At several points along the parade route there were portraits hung, one of President Abraham Lincoln, another of President James Garfield and another of President William McKinley.
Besides the schoolchildren in the living flag, other schoolchildren came from all around the county. From the Hay Lake School in Scandia, 20 students and their teacher Alice Welander attended. Amos Hill brought 24 of his students from District #10 and Jennie Horning brought a “squad” of pupils from District #76.
The program had an address from Daniel W. Lawler and finished by the decoration of the graves of the veterans. As the “Stillwater Gazette” said, “It was an event that will serve for all time as an example to the entire country of how memorial days should be observed.”
In 1911, the Reverend Dr. Shutter of Minneapolis delivered the Memorial Day address, which was held on May 30. In 1913, Memorial Day was celebrated with veterans of the Civil War commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Over time, the number of GAR veterans that could handle the events of Memorial Day dwindled until in the late 1920s the honor of decorating the graves of veterans was transferred to the American Legion Post 48 in Stillwater.
Dedication Day or Memorial Day the day is here to thank those who helped keep our country free – and a day to thank those who are still protecting our county today.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
