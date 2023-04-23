mudpuppy

Mudpuppy in the frozen St. Croix River.

 Angie Hong

All field biologists should have at least one 8-11-year-old child as a companion to help them locate the strangest and most hard to find naturalistic flora and fauna. Now to be fair, I claim full credit for finding the five-foot long bull snake that I almost stepped on at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park, as well as the truly wondrous hygroscopic earthstar at St. Croix Savanna Scientific and Natural Area, which I originally thought was a flower but actually turned out to be a mushroom.

Charlie, however, was undeniably the one to locate the blue-spotted salamander hiding under leaf litter, the mudpuppy swimming in a frozen St. Croix River, the northern prairie skink darting through tall waving grasses, and the bryozoan colony near an island in the St. Croix River that just sat there like a ginormous booger.

Load comments