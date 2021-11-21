The Minnesota Department of Education is asking students in grades five, eight, nine and 11 to participate in the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey. This survey is conducted in schools across the state every three years. Stillwater Area Public Schools will administer the survey in February 2022. Families will be provided with additional information about the survey in advance of the administration. There is no requirement for students to participate in the anonymous survey - nor any penalty for a student who opts out of the survey.

