McCollum, wolf marina

Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D - 4th Dist.) appeared along with Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson (left) and Sheriff Dan Starry (right) at Wolf Marina in Stillwater on Aug. 2. (Photo by Bayard Godsave)

On Tuesday, August 2, Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D), who represents Minnesota’s Fourth District, stopped by Wolf Marine in Stillwater to talk about the project and the impact th e funds would have on the community, public safety, and the environment.

In July, McCollum and the House Appropriations Committee voted to approve the 2023 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Bill, including a $1.6 million Community Project Funding request for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to purchase hybrid vehicles and river patrol boats.

