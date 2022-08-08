Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D - 4th Dist.) appeared along with Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson (left) and Sheriff Dan Starry (right) at Wolf Marina in Stillwater on Aug. 2. (Photo by Bayard Godsave)
On Tuesday, August 2, Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D), who represents Minnesota’s Fourth District, stopped by Wolf Marine in Stillwater to talk about the project and the impact th e funds would have on the community, public safety, and the environment.
In July, McCollum and the House Appropriations Committee voted to approve the 2023 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Bill, including a $1.6 million Community Project Funding request for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to purchase hybrid vehicles and river patrol boats.
“I’m pleased to advance this 1.6-million-dollar investment in community safety for Washington County residents,” said Rep. McCollum. “My office is fortunate to work together with leaders from around the Fourth District to advance funding for community projects that will have a direct and positive impact in our community. Passage of this funding by the House Appropriations Committee is a big step forward in meeting these vital community needs.”
Sheriff Dan Starry and Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson added that Washington County’s large geographical area and current fleet operations would benefit greatly from the enhanced vehicle technology.
“Our Washington County deputies drive over 2 million miles per year, and our office manages a fleet of over 150 different types of vehicles,” said Sheriff Starry. “This project would allow the sheriff’s office to invest in the latest hybrid vehicle technology to help reduce the fuel consumption and the impact the fleet has on the environment.”
“Water recreation is a growing component of our lives, and we at the county want to do everything we can to keep residents safe while they are on county water,” said Commissioner Wayne Johnson.
“Rep. McCollum’s support for the county is greatly appreciated and her leadership in Washington, D.C., makes a difference for the residents of Washington County,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.